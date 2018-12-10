MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. -The Trojans of Thornapple Kellogg looked to clinch a spot in the MHSAA Playoffs on Friday night when they hosted the South Christian Sailors.

Cole Schoobridge scored twice for the Trojans on runs of four and two yards as Thornapple Kellogg beat South Christian 14-13. South Christian scored on an 11 yard run Jordan Sterks and and a three yard run by Luke Schrotenboer.

The Trojans improve to 6-2 clinching a spot in the MHSAA playoffs for the first time since 2010. They improve to 4-2 in the OK Gold.

The Sailors fall to 4-4, 2-3 in the Gold. They look to keep their playoff hopes alive against Forest Hills Eastern in week 9.

