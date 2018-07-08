GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Opening night for high school football in Michigan is Thursday, August 23, which means the 13 ON YOUR SIDE sports department has a lot of scouting to do before the first 13 On Your Sidelines show that same night. We're crisscrossing the area letting you know about as many West Michigan football programs as we can.

Over at Forest Hills Northern, the Huskies hope they learned a few lessons after last season's 3-6 finish. Matt Moffitt had to start some sophomores on defense in his first year at Northern.

Now those players have matured and are ready to lead a new-look defense. The team returns 17 starters and they expect to bounce back and make the playoffs.

The Huskies start the year against Byron Center.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

