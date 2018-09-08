GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- Opening night for high school football in Michigan is Thursday, August 23, which means the 13 ON YOUR SIDE sports department has a lot of scouting to do before the first 13 On Your Sidelines show that same night. We're crisscrossing the area letting you know about as many West Michigan football programs as we can.

The Grandville Bulldogs finished last season with a 6-4 record and a playoff appearance. They once again had one of the best defenses in West Michigan, but they couldn't figure out West Ottawa. The Panthers beat Grandville in the regular season finale and again the following week in the pre districts.

Grandville expects to be a better team late in games and they expect new starting quarterback Landon Poll to lead the way.

The Bulldogs open the season with Clarkston.

