HOLLAND, Mich. -- Opening night for high school football in Michigan is Thursday, August 23, which means the 13 ON YOUR SIDE sports department has a lot of scouting to do before the first 13 On Your Sidelines show that same night. We're crisscrossing the area letting you know about as many West Michigan football programs as we can.

Holland fans will recognize a lot of the names they heard last year. The team returns 16 starters, including four three-year starters.

The Dutch are coming off only their third playoff appearance in school history and head coach Andrew Pratley says that was just the first step. Since the coach staff doesn't have to teach the basics as much this year, the team is now looking to take the next step -- winning championships, starting with the OK Green.

Holland starts off the year playing Wyoming.

