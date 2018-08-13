HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Opening night for high school football in Michigan is Thursday, August 23, which means the 13 ON YOUR SIDE sports department has a lot of scouting to do before the first 13 On Your Sidelines show that same night. We're crisscrossing the area letting you know about as many West Michigan football programs as we can.

The Hudsonville Eagles aren't used to losing. That's why last year's 4-5 season came as such a disappointment for a team that was really banged up.

Hudsonville started five different quarterbacks throughout last season. You read that right. Five. The good news, though, is the team learned a lot from those experiences.

They're under a first-year head coach who says painful memories have helped instill a "workman's attitude" in the 2018 Eagles.

Hudsonville starts the year against Grand Ledge.

