FREMONT, Mich. -- Opening night for high school football in Michigan is Thursday, August 23, which means the 13 ON YOUR SIDE sports department has a lot of scouting to do before the first 13 On Your Sidelines show that same night. We're crisscrossing the area letting you know about as many West Michigan football programs as we can.

It's been a rough stretch for Fremont, but there are a few positives. The Packers scored more points last year than in the last two seasons combined.

The team is taking on a new mantra as well -- "About Us." They're shutting out the outside noise and focusing on what they need to do to become a better team.

Fremont faces Evart in week one.

