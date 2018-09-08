GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Opening night for high school football in Michigan is Thursday, August 23, which means the 13 ON YOUR SIDE sports department has a lot of scouting to do before the first 13 On Your Sidelines show that same night. We're crisscrossing the area letting you know about as many West Michigan football programs as we can.

It's been a long two years for Ottawa Hills. The Bengals have lost 21 straight games and have been held to six points or fewer in ten of those contests.

Still, they press forward. Head coach Christian Verley is entering his third season in charge. He said when he arrived that he wanted to build up every aspect of the program. Now that he's gotten the players to buy in, the next step is keeping them engaged.

Ottawa Hills opens with their crosstown rivals, the Union Red Hawks.

