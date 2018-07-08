COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- Opening night for high school football in Michigan is Thursday, August 23, which means the 13 ON YOUR SIDE sports department has a lot of scouting to do before the first 13 On Your Sidelines show that same night. We're crisscrossing the area letting you know about as many West Michigan football programs as we can.

Comstock Park finished last year 7-4 with a playoff win. They return quarterback Chase Brown, who last year set state records for pass attempts and passing yards in a season with more than 2,800.

He’s lost some offensive weapons but he’s looking forward to repeating the fun he had last fall.

Comstock Park opens against Northview.

