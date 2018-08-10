There is not a shortage of standout high school football players in West Michigan this year.

Here is a roundup of three that we are highlighting for 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 7.

Kyle Nott, Quarterback: The Jenison quarterback suffered defeat, but it was through no fault of his own. 117 yards rushing, 118 yards passing. He also had four total scores in the loss to Mona Shores.

Owen Burke, Quarterback: The Allendale quarterback rushed for 285 yards and scored five touchdowns in his team's loss to West Catholic.

Josh Fusco, Running back: The Zeeland East running back racked up 281 yards on 33 carries. He also scored two touchdowns, playing a big factor in his team's victory over Byron Center.

Make sure you cast your vote. The poll closes on Wednesday night.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM