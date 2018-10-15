With the regular season winding down, the best of the best were turning it up a notch. Here now are your MVP Candidates for week 8 of the high school football season.

Thaddeus Gamble, Grand Rapids Christian running back: The Grand Rapids Christian Junior was moving and grooving against East Grand Rapids. Not only did he score on a 99 yard touchdown, he also had two other scores and finished the game with 176 yards rushing.

Wilson Wirebaugh, Holland Christian quarterback: The Holland Christian Senior was doing a little bit of everything in the win over Holland. We're talking 5 total touchdowns. 154 yards passing and 84 yards rushing..

Cam Martinez, Muskegon quarterback: Boy did the Muskegon junior have it working Friday night. Not one but two school records in the win over Mona Shores: 352 yards rushing. 6 total touchdowns..

Gabe Taylor, Zeeland East quarterback: This past 13 On Your Sidelines MVP was up to his old tricks for Zeeland East. The senior had five total touchdowns. 157 yards passing and 179 rushing in the win over Zeeland West.

