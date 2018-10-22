Several area teams made the playoffs this season and more than a few are playing their best ball heading into the postseason. Here’s our candidates for the week 9 13 On Your Sidelines MVP.

The regular season is done but we want to take some time to recognize three guys who helped get their team into the second season.

First up is Muskegon’s Jeremiah Lockhart. The running back totaled game-high 177 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in a win over Reeths-Puffer. Muskegon won their 500th home game in school history and wrapped up their second straight unbeaten regular season since 1936-1937.

Next up is Brad Dunn of Saugatuck. Dunn was his usual do-it-all-self in a rivalry win over Fennville. He had all of Saugatuck's five touchdowns in the first half, and finished with six total. He ran for 331 yards on 19 carries and added an interception as the Indians won the southwestern athletic conference lakeshore division.

Last but not least Drew Martinie of Hudsonville. The quarterback rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the Eagles win over West Ottawa. Martinie broke a 10-10 tie with a 42 yard score then scored from 18 yards out as Hudsonville clinched a playoff spot by beating the Panthers.

There’s your three candidates. The poll closes on Thursday and we’ll announce the winner on 13 On Your Sidelines this Friday night.

