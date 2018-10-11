ZEELAND, Mich. - Gabe Taylor and Josh Fusco combined for five touchdowns in a dominant first half as Zeeland East defeated Parma Western 50-24 in a Division 3 Regional Final at Zeeland Stadium Friday night.

Fusco scored the first three touchdowns, while Taylor got the next two. The Chix took a 36-0 lead into the half.

The Chix will advance to play Muskegon in the state semifinals. The Chix last made the state semifinals in 1989.

