The Zeeland East football team opened the 2018 playoffs with a statement win over Lakeshore 56-7. The Chix had been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs each of the last two years.

Chix senior QB Gabe Taylor opened the scoring with a 25 yard touchdown run to give Zeeland East a 8-0 lead after one quarter.

Taylor's 20 yard pass to Collin Arendsen made it 16-0 in the second quarter. The Lancers cut the lead to 16-7 on a 36 yard pass from Jake Trivedi to Treyjen Keim. Taylor increased the Chix lead to 24-7 with his second touchdown run of the night. Josh Fusco made it 32-7 at the half with a 13 yard touchdown.

Alex Stockdale and Nick Lamberts ran for touchdowns in the second half for the Chix, while Ethan Houghtaling threw a touchdown pass to Tommy Zegunis.

Zeeland East wins 56-7. They advance to take on the winner of Zeeland West and St. Joseph in a home game for the Division 3 District title next week.

© 2018 WZZM