HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - On a cold and wet night in West Michigan, Zeeland East took on Unity Christian with a chance to claim the outright OK Green title. Unity Christian had a chance to share the title with a win.

The Chix jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead behind Josh Fusco. Fusco scored all three first half touchdowns, from 4, 2, and 60 yards.

Max Buikema 52 yard run for Unity Christian cut the lead to 22-6 in the third. East QB Gabe Taylor made it 30-6 on a three yard touchdown run. T9om Tuy would add a score for the Chix.

Buikema's 13 yard run for the Crusaders made the final 36-13.

Fusco ended the game with 195 yards rushing and three scores, he also added an interception on defense.

Zeeland East finishes the year at 8-1, 6-0 in OK Green play. Unity Christian finishes 7-2, and 4-2. Both teams will find out their first round playoff opponent on Sunday.

