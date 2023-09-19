Forest Hills Central football star commits to Purdue

Hudkins also says being a part of Ryan Walters first recruiting class at Purdue is something he is really excited about.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Back in June, Forest Hills Central High School football star Ty Hudkins committed to play college football at Northwestern.

Two weeks later, the Wildcats fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald, and that left the high school senior wondering what would be his next move.

On Tuesday night, he made his decision — Hudkins is going to play at Purdue.

The Boilermakers recruited the three-star safety long before his Northwestern commitment.

Hudkins really appreciated how he was treated in West Lafayette and felt fine flipping to Purdue, especially given the tumultuous situation in Evanston.

He is just glad to finally know where he is going to be playing college ball.

"I am really excited," Hudkins said. "I am glad for it to be over so I can just focus on my senior season and have fun in the last year with my guys. I am happy it's over, but I am grateful for the opportunity. This process has been crazy but it is a good problem to have. It's a good problem. It's been crazy but I am just blessed to be in this position. The coaching staff is really cool. They are really young and energetic. I have a lot of respect for them and it's a great place. Go Boilermakers!"

Hudkins also says being a part of Ryan Walters first recruiting class at Purdue is something he is really excited about. He says playing college football in the Big Ten was always a goal.

Hudkins and the undefeated Rangers take on Byron Center on Friday night.

