GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Central head hockey coach Kevin Zaschak has never seen anything quite like it. Before taking up the coaching position at FHC, Zaschak coached for seven years at Forest Hills Northern-Eastern.

"We had a couple sets of brothers but never five on the same team," Zaschak said.

Without a doubt, it really is all in the family at FHC.

We have the Jeffreys, the Otts, the Mungers, the Mielocks, and the Sarjeants. Truly a band of brothers united under a common goal.

“I think it’s great to have brothers on the team,” said Lucas Jeffreys, the youngest of the Jeffreys brothers. “The competition in the family of hockey players is very high. If there’s brothers, they keep pushing each other.”

Sometimes though, they can push each other’s buttons. See where there are siblings, there’s always going to be a little sibling rivalry.

“I always want to be better and I think I am better,” said Xavier Ott, a sophomore.

What do you have to say about this, Cole?

“He only wishes,” the other Ott brother said.

They may argue from time to time, but when it’s time to play hockey, this team always comes together.

“We’re ranked seventh in the state,” said Zaschak. “I think a lot of it has to do with the brotherhood of this team. Not just the actual brothers, but everyone in the locker room.”

Forest Hills Central has its first playoff game Wednesday.

