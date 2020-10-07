GR Christian's Kobe Bufkin commits to Michigan

Bufkin told us in an interview that his family has always supported the maze and blue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kobe Bufkin has decided to play basketball for the University of Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Christian Junior made the announcement on Twitter before holding press conference Friday afternoon.

Bufkin received the offer earlier this spring after he mad an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor. The total number of offers the 6'4 guard received was nine including one from Michigan State.

Bufkin told us in an interview that his family has always supported the maze and blue.

“My household was big of the Fab Five,” explains Bufkin.

“It was a good experience for my family who was more excited than I was,” he said after being scouted by the Wolverines.

In his freshman year of high school Bufkin averaged 10 points a game. His junior year he averaged over 20.

