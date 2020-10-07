GR Christian's Kobe Bufkin commits to Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kobe Bufkin has decided to play basketball for the University of Michigan.
The Grand Rapids Christian Junior made the announcement on Twitter before holding press conference Friday afternoon.
Bufkin received the offer earlier this spring after he mad an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor. The total number of offers the 6'4 guard received was nine including one from Michigan State.
Bufkin told us in an interview that his family has always supported the maze and blue.
“My household was big of the Fab Five,” explains Bufkin.
“It was a good experience for my family who was more excited than I was,” he said after being scouted by the Wolverines.
In his freshman year of high school Bufkin averaged 10 points a game. His junior year he averaged over 20.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Spotify, Waze, Tinder and other iOS apps kept crashing Friday morning due to Facebook issue
- The Palace of Auburn Hills to be imploded Saturday
- MSU coach Tom Izzo "concerned" Big Ten may follow Ivy League and cancel fall sports until the spring
- Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak: AP Source
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.