GREENVILLE, Mich. — A Greenville father and son recently made school history by both getting 100 wins during their respective careers on the varsity wrestling team.

Caden Peterman, a Greenville High School junior celebrated his 100th win on Saturday. His father, Brett Peterman, achieved the same accomplishment when he was a Yellowjackets wrestler in 1996.

They are the first father and son to have both reached 100 career wins at Greenville High School.

Brett Peterman is now an assistant varsity wrestling coach.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.