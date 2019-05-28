There's a simple message hanging inside the dugout of the Forest Hills Northern baseball team. It's one word and it reads, "Believe."

“I wanted this program to believe in themselves as a team and also believe in the program,” said head coach John Dolce.

Dolce had a vision when he took over the program five years ago. Unfortunately, back then, there was not a lot of positivity surrounding the team.

“We just had to change the culture and the mindset of the program,” he explained. “Knowing every time they could walk on the field, they could win the game”

There were lots of growing pains, but little by little, the Huskies began to figure it out. After going 9 and 19 in Dolce’s first year, they began to buy into a team first mindset.

“Nobody's selfish,” said senior pitcher Ian Rampersad. “No one cares about their personal stats. We are just trying to win games and play as a team.”

The results certainly speak for themselves. Last year, the team won a district title. This season, they won their first conference championship since 2000.

“It was like wow, we put it together for a second year,” said senior center fielder Adam Gill. “It wasn't a coincidence we did it a second year. It's the real deal now.”

They believe now because coach believed back then.

“You just build on the good things and you just be positive in everything that you do,” said Dolce. “Good things can happen.”

FHN plays Lowell Tuesday in the district quarterfinal.

