Catholic Central advances to state title game

The Cougars are hoping to become the first repeat winner from Grand Rapids in more than 30 years.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — For two quarters, Ferndale hung with Catholic Central in the Division II state semifinals from East Lansing Friday night.

Then the Cougars (25-1) changed up their attack and there was never any doubt about who was going to the state final.

Behind senior Jack Karasinski’s 23 second half points, Catholic Central used a 15-0 run to pull away from Eagles (21-4) in the third quarter, before winning the game 82-71.

The William and Mary commit finished with 34 points.

Catholic Central is now one win away from becoming the first repeat state title winner from Grand Rapids since Covenant Christian won back-to-back in 1993 and 1994.

The Cougars will tip off in the title game Saturday evening 6:45 at the Breslin Center. They will play the winner of Friday’s late game between Williamston (25-0) and Freeland (25-0).

