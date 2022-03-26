Catholic Central loses DII state title game in second loss of the season

The Cougars finished the season 25-2.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — For the second straight year, Catholic Central hoisted up a trophy in the final game of the season at East Lansing.

Unfortunately, this time around, it was the runner up award.

The Cougars failed to make it back-to-back state championships, losing in the DII final game to Williamston 68-65 in overtime.

Behind 33 points from junior guard Kaden Brown, Catholic Central rallied from 16 down to force the extra period before ultimately falling short.

Senior guard Mason Docks led the Hornets with 27 points.

This is Williamston's first state title since 1940.

