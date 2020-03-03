KENTWOOD, Mich. — East Kentwood is moving on to the Division I district semifinals.

Behind sophomore guard Deyonce Thompson’s 15 points, the Falcons powered past Byron Center 50-43 Monday evening at East Kentwood High School.

The Falcons won their 11th straight game and snapped the Bulldogs’ winning streak of 19 games.

Byron Center sophomore guard Avery Zeinstra led all scorers with 18 points.

East Kentwood plays Thornapple Kellogg at Caledonia on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.