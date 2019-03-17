EAST LANSING, Mich. — Hudsonville Unity Christian boys basketball won their first state championship Saturday night against River Rouge at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

They won 58-55 in the Division 2 final.

River Rouge led the game, ending the first quarter ahead of Unity Christian with 17-14. However, by the half, the Crusaders had tied the score 28-28.

In the third quarter, Unity Christian cemented their lead and finished the quarter with a score of 41-30.

River Rouge opened the fourth quarter with a focus on defense, aiming to cut the 11-point deficit. With 3:45 left to play, River Rouge closed the gap but Unity Christian was still in the lead with 52-47.

The last few minutes of the game were tense, with River Rouge trailing the Crusaders. However, Unity Christian maintained their lead, ending the game with a 3-point lead.

Unity Christian last played in the state finals in 1973, where they lost to Dearborn Divine Child 58-54.

The school also previously faced off against River Rouge in the state finals 56 years ago. They lost that game with 49 points to River Rouge’s 59.

Hudsonville Unity Christian athletic teams have had a streak of state championship wins this year, with boys soccer and football both taking home titles in the fall.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.