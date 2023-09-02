FULL-COURT BUZZER-BEATER | Tri County sophomore sinks wild shot as time expires

Tri County High School sophomore Cole Plotts scored a buzzer-beater full-court shot in a game against Grant on Tuesday, Feb. 7. 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — With just three seconds on the clock and a one-possession game, the Tri County High School boys basketball team had to stop the Grant Tigers from eating up any more precious time.

The Vikings had lost two straight games, and saw an opportunity to change their luck at home.

After a foul at the other end of the court, the clock stopped, sending one of the Tigers to the free-throw line for two.

He sunk both of them.

With the score 63-68 and just moments to go, a teammate in-bounded the ball to sophomore point guard Cole Plotts.

In a breath, he curls the ball back and launches it toward the other basket as the buzzer goes off.

It takes another few moments for the ball to make it all the way to the other goal, about an 80-foot shot.

Swish.

Parents and fans in the stands go wild, even eliciting a hug from the other team for the feat.

Cole, #34, puts his arms up in triumph, with the final score at 66-68.

Despite the defeat, the Vikings celebrated the incredible shot.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.