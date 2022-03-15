West Michigan girls basketball teams heading to state semifinals

Rockford, West Catholic and Kent City will play in East Lansing for a shot at a state championship.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Four West Michigan basketball games came into Tuesday night just three wins away from cutting down the nets and winning a state championship. Three of those four teams will be advancing on in the MHSAA playoffs.

Rockford



Rockford faced an East Lansing team riding an 11-game win streak after having lost their last game on Jan. 25. But the Rams were able to leave Calvin University with a 54-43 victory. They now move on to play West Bloomfield at noon on Friday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Rockford has lost just two games this season, both to the OK Red Champion Hudsonville Eagles. But the Rams got their revenge against Hudsonville, beating them Thursday, March 10 in the regional final game. Rockford has also beaten Mona Shores, Lowell and Forest Hills Central in postseason play.

West Catholic



West Catholic faced an undefeated Edwardsburg team that dominated the South Division in the Wolverine Conference this season. The Eddies were no match for the Falcons, who won 82-27 Tuesday night in Wayland. West Catholic will go on to face Detroit Country Day Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The Falcons have not lost a game since December, when they fell to Rockford in the Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament. Their tournament journey has seen them score wins over Forest Hills Eastern, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Grand Rapids Christian and a Newaygo team that beat the Falcons in last year’s tournament.

Kent City



Kent City faced a Schoolcraft team seeking revenge after Kent City beat them 52-19 in the playoffs last year. Kent City was able to hold off Schoolcraft 34-33 after a would-be buzzer beater shot fell short for the purple and gold. The Eagles now move on to play Madison Heights Bishop Foley Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Kent City hasn’t lost a game all season and they’ve only lost three games in the past three seasons. The Eagles have won the CSAA Silver division every year since joining the conference in the 2014-2015 season. Their tournament journey has also seen them win against Lakeview, Morley Stanwood, Western Michigan Christian and Covenant Christian.

Muskegon Heights



Muskegon Heights faced an Adrian Lenawee Christian team that came into the night with an 18-6 record. The Cougars took it to the Tigers, winning 69-38, ending a dream season for Muskegon Heights.

Coming into this year, the Tigers hadn’t won a playoff game since the 2017-2018 season. Since losing the regular season finale against Ludington, Muskegon Heights has rattled off four straight wins against Tri-Unity Christian, Muskegon Catholic Central, Martin and Gobles. Muskegon Heights has a record of 9-8.

