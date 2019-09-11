A lot was on the line tonight as teams across the state competed to become the champions in their district. Tonight's winners are now just three wins away from the ultimate prize, a state championship.

Here's a list of the games that were featured:

East Grand Rapids vs. Byron Center

Sparta vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Grand Haven vs. Hudsonville

Forest Hills Central vs. Portage Northern

South Christian vs. Unity Christian

Edwardsburg vs. Zeeland West

Kalamazoo United vs. Hopkins

Ravenna vs. Montague



Midland Dow vs. Mona Shores

East Kentwood vs. Brighton

