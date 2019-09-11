A lot was on the line tonight as teams across the state competed to become the champions in their district. Tonight's winners are now just three wins away from the ultimate prize, a state championship.
Here's a list of the games that were featured:
East Grand Rapids vs. Byron Center
Sparta vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Forest Hills Central vs. Portage Northern
South Christian vs. Unity Christian
