Vote for the 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES 'Fan Vote Game' for week 5

This year during 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, we're giving our fans the opportunity to pick one of the games we cover. These are the nominees for week five.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Each week during 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, our sports team will pick 12 of the best matchups in West Michigan, and we’ll give our viewers a list of choices for what the 13th and final game on the slate should be.

Whichever game gets the most votes is the winner and will finish off our coverage each week.

For week five, you'll have your choice between three games being played south of the Grand Rapids city limits on Friday.

You'll have until noon on Thursday to vote. But before you cast your ballot, here's what's at stake in each of those three games.

Grand Haven at East Kentwood

Both Grand Haven and East Kentwood come into week five with 1-3 records. They both played competitive games against Hudsonville and Grandville, but the games just didn't go their way. But there's still plenty of season to go and a win in this game would go a long way for either team in turning their seasons around. These teams have met 37 times before with East Kentwood holding a 21-16 advantage in the series.

Union at Wyoming

Both Union and Wyoming are badly in need of a victory. Union got off to a hot start in week one against Ottawa Hills with a 60-16 win. But since then they've really struggled and they're playing without head coach Don Fellows. Meanwhile, Wyoming is riding a 14-game losing streak dating back to 2021 when they beat Union 33-17, ruining the Red Hawks' playoff chances that season. These teams have played four times with each winning two meetings.

Thornapple Kellogg at Wayland

This is one of West Michigan's oldest rivalries. These two have faced off 73 times with TK holding a 51-21-1 advantage in the series. Wayland started the season hot with wins over Hopkins and Holland Christian. But since then, they've suffered setbacks at the hands of Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Cedar Springs. Meanwhile, TK is still looking for their first win. But they've showed some promise, taking Cedar Springs to overtime before falling short.

Previous 2023 Fan Vote Games:

Week 1: Saugatuck 25, Buchanan 14

Week 2: Godfrey-Lee 58, Calvin Christian 34

Week 3: Hamilton 44, Fruitport 20

Week 4: Tri County 36, Newaygo 8

