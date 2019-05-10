A lot was on the line for the teams featured in 13 On Your Sidelines week six as some of them took a step forward to the playoffs.

Here's a list of the games that were featured:

And check out this week's MVP here:

Tommy Watts, Musekgon's running back wins this week's MVP.

All of our previews on the Game of the Week can be seen here:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.