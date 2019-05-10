A lot was on the line for the teams featured in 13 On Your Sidelines week six as some of them took a step forward to the playoffs.
Here's a list of the games that were featured:
- Game of the Week: Ravenna vs. Montague
- Unity Christian vs. Zeeland West
- Hudsonville vs. Grandville
- East Grand Rapids vs. South Christian
- Allendale vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Middleville Thornapple Kellogg vs. Grand Rapids Christian
- Forest Hills Central vs. Cedar Springs
- Forest Hills Northern vs. Northview
- Muskegon vs. Jenison
- Grand Haven vs. East Kentwood
- Holland Christian vs. Hamilton
- Ludington vs. Orchard View
- Rockford vs. Caledonia
- Whitehall vs. North Muskegon
And check out this week's MVP here:
Tommy Watts, Musekgon's running back wins this week's MVP.
All of our previews on the Game of the Week can be seen here:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.