First place in the O-K Red, White and Green divisions were all on the line for Friday night's games. And weather wasn't kind to players, either.
Here's a list of the games that were featured:
Game of the Week: Hudsonville vs. Rockford
South Christian vs. Grand Rapids Christian
Catholic Central vs. Spring Lake
Sparta vs. Forest Hills Eastern
Orchard View vs. Muskegon Heights
And check out week 6's MVP here:
Joey Silveri, Grand Rapids Central's quarterback is the MVP of week 6.
Our previews of the Game of the Week can be seen here:
