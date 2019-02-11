The 2019 Michigan high school football playoffs are in full swing. 256 teams are now just four wins away from a trip to Ford Field and a chance at a state championship. 

Here's a list of the games that were featured:

Sparta vs. Orchard View 

Lowell vs. East Grand Rapids 

Zeeland East vs. Zeeland West 

East Kentwood vs. Rockford

Allendale vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central 

Spring Lake vs. Byron Center 

Ravenna vs. Muskegon Catholic Central 

Mount Pleasant vs. Cedar Springs 

Grand Haven vs.Grandville

Newaygo vs. Montague 

Grant vs. Oakridge

North Pointe Christian vs. Kent City 

Mona Shores vs. Midland

Mattawan vs. Forest Hills Central 

Otsego vs. Unity Christian

And check out the MVP from week 9: 

Our Game of the Week previews can be seen here: 

