Friday's games had a lot on the line, especially for two Muskegon County powerhouse teams, Muskegon and Mona Shores. This game of the week matchup had people waiting in line hours before kickoff as the game decided the OK Black Champion.

Here's a list of the games that were featured:

Game of the Week: Muskegon vs. Mona Shores

Rockford vs. Grandville

Ravenna vs. Oakridge

Grand Rapid Christian vs. East Grand Rapids

Reed City vs. Newaygo

Zeeland West vs. Zeeland East

Spring Lake vs. Allendale

East Kentwood vs. Hudsonville

Lowell vs. Forest Hills Central

Byron Center vs. Unity Christian

Central Montcalm vs. Tri-County

Northview vs. Caledonia

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg vs. South Christian

And check out week 7's MVP here:

Congratulations to Oakridge's Leroy Quinn, the MVP of week 7.

Our previews of the Game of the Week can be seen here:

Previous 13 On Your Sidelines Stories:

RELATED: 13 On Your Sidelines: highlights from week 7

RELATED: 13 On Your Sidelines: highlights from Week 6

RELATED: 13 On Your Sidelines: Highlights from Week 4

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.