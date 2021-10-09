13 On Your Sidelines MVP for Week 2

The VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week for the 2021-22 High School football season.

The 2021-2022 high school football season is underway across West Michigan. Which means the VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week must be crowned.

This week 13 On Your Sidelines recognizes Justin Osterhouse of Forest Hills Central!

He stepped in when starting quarterback Hunter Robinson suffered a sports hernia, and did so well that now the two are going to split snaps.

Osterhouse says he was surprised at how well he's done, and proud of himself this season.

"I just played like I can play, I guess and used my strengths to my advantage. I'm sort of proud of myself. I didn't think I'd do as good as I have done."

Forest Hills Central played undefeated Northview Friday night, winning 42-0.

