13 On Your Sidelines MVP for Week 3

The VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week for the 2021-22 High School football season.

The 2021-2022 high school football season is underway across West Michigan. Which means the VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week must be crowned.

This week 13 On Your Sidelines recognizes Dylan Merlo of Coopersville!

He was a first-time candidate. Like a fine wine, Merlo gets better as time goes by. Leading the way in the victory over Fruitport, the junior two-way star tallied 167 yards rushing and three interceptions.

13 On Your Side spoke to Merlo, who usually plays linebacker for the Broncos, but proved he's a pretty quick learner.

"I usually play linebacker and we had to move me out to that little wolf spot, outside linebacker. I learned that in like three days. It took some adapting but I think I handled myself pretty good out there."

