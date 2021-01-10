13 On Your Sidelines MVP for Week 5

In week 5, 13 On Your Sidelines recognizes Caledonia sophomore running back Brock Townsend!

The 2021-2022 high school football season is well underway across West Michigan. Which means the VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week must be crowned.

Much like pro wrestler Brock Lesner, Townsend could also be the next big thing. On homecoming night, the sophomore powered Caledonia past Grand Haven with 221 rushing yards on 19 carries with four touchdowns.

Brock credited his O-Line for creating the holes that helped the Scots pull away from the Bucs in the second half last week.

"We stayed locked in and we really came through. Our defense stepped up big time in the second half. Our line was blocking great. I think it was just getting to that stage where we knew we can do whatever we want. We can beat any team out there. I think it was just getting there and staying locked in and doing want we need to do," Townsend said.

Caledonia beat West Ottawa tonight 45-22.

They're gonna need to stay locked in next week when they travel to play undefeated Rockford.

