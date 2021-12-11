We crown the VanDyk Mortgage 13 On Your Sidelines MVP of the Year.

All season we have recognized great talents all across West Michigan, and tonight we crown the 13 On Your Sidelines VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Year.

You voted, and this year Oakridge running back Corey Vanderputte is your MVP of the Year.

The defending MVP of the Year had 1,364 yards rushing, 279 yards receiving and 22 total touchdowns. He also led his team in tackles with 45 and had four interceptions on defense. Friday he led Oakridge to a district title against Tri-County.

He says this is proof not just of his own success, but that of his teammates and the Oakridge running backs who came before him.

Congratulations Corey!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.