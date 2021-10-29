13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 10

You voted and Thomas McCullough is this week's MVP.

Teams are making their mark and working their way to titles and trophies all across West Michigan in the 2021-2022 high school football season.

One of those coveted titles is the VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week!

In week 10, 13 On Your Sidelines recognizes Ravenna receiver Thomas McCullough!

McCullough had 168 rushing yards and three touchdowns in their win against Central Montcalm.

Thomas says being from a small town, this award means a lot to his community. But it wouldn't be possible without the guys up front.

"Our O-Line played amazing. Probably the best they've played all year. I'm getting the MVP but it should be the O-Line because they blocked super well all game."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.