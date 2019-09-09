There were plenty of great performances last Friday night, but these three players were head-and-shoulders above the rest.

Here are the candidates for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP in Week 2:

Cameron Martinez, quarterback, Muskegon: Last year's 13 On Your Sidelines MVP makes his return in 2019. Against Detroit King, Martinez had 179 yards rushing, 89 yards passing and four touchdowns as the Big Reds managed to avenge their loss from last year's title game.

Jimmy Scholler, quarterback, Forest Hills Central: Scholler stepped up last week for Forest Hill Central's big win over West Ottawa. Against the Panthers, he racked up 147 yards passing, rushed for 75 yards and finished with three touchdowns.

Chase Peddie, running back, Zeeland West: Peddie, a senior, dominated the ground game last week, piling up 215 yards and scoring four touchdowns. He led the way in the Dux victory over Grand Rapids Christian.

As always you get to decide the winner. Make sure you cast your vote. The poll closes on Thursday morning.

