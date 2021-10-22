13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 9

In week 9, 13 On Your Sidelines is recognizing Catholic Central's John Passinault!

Teams are making their mark and working their way to titles and trophies all across West Michigan in the 2021-2022 high school football season.

One of those coveted titles is the VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week!

In week 9, 13 On Your Sidelines recognizes Catholic Central's John Passinault!

Passinault stepped in at quarterback after Joey Silveri's injury.

Last week he had 363 total yards and six total touchdowns against Cedar Springs.

"Going into halftime sitting there looking at each other like we've got to step up. This is the first test we've had all year. It was completely different than any other game and we proved that we can really play when it matters and we can fly when it matters."

Passinault and the Cougars beat Kenowa Hills tonight 55-7 as they wrap up their second straight undefeated regular season.

