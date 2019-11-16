MICHIGAN, USA — Several regional champions were crowned tonight across the state as teams move on to the state semifinals.

Here are the games that were featured Friday night:

Mona Shores vs. Portage Northern

Hudsonville vs. Brighton

Unity Christian vs. Paw Paw

Here are the games that will be played on Saturday:

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Cadillac

East Grand Rapids vs. Muskegon

Montague vs. Stanford-Meridian

2019 13 On Your Sidelines Player of the Year:

This season, we've seen a lot of MVP-worthy football players. But tonight, we awarded the player who led his team to one of the finest seasons in program history.

The 2019 13 On Your Sidelines player of the year is Jakel Davis who plays for Sparta.

Here are this season's MVP winners:

