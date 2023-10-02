Vote for the 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES 'Fan Vote Game' for week 7

This year during 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, we're giving our fans the opportunity to pick one of the games we cover. These are the nominees for week seven.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Each week during 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, our sports team will pick 12 of the best matchups in West Michigan, and we give our viewers a list of choices for what the 13th and final game on the slate should be.

Whichever game gets the most votes is the winner and will finish off our coverage each week.

For week seven, you'll have your choice between three games being played Friday. You'll have until noon on Thursday to vote. But before you cast your ballot, here's what's at stake in each of those games.

Holland Christian at Spring Lake

In 2022, Holland Christian and Spring Lake gave us one of the most exciting games of the season when the Maroons came from behind to win 21-20. But this year, the programs have gone in different directions. Spring Lake is 5-1, and their only loss came at the hands of undefeated West Catholic. Holland Christian is 2-4, and their only wins have come against teams that are now 0-6. Despite that, the Maroons are still in the Division 4 playoff hunt and an upset win against the Lakers would give them some much-needed momentum. These two teams have squared off eight times before and Holland Christian holds a 5-3 advantage in the series.

North Muskegon at Ravenna

This matchup had big time implications the two times these teams faced off last year. In the regular season, North Muskegon beat Ravenna 28-7 on route to a conference championship. In the playoffs, Ravenna got revenge with a 10-7 win that earned them a district championship. This season North Muskegon is 6-0 and has dominated almost every team they've played. Meanwhile, Ravenna is 3-3 and is fighting simply to make the Division 7 playoffs. But an upset win over the Norsemen could give them a shot at both the conference title and a postseason appearance. These two teams have squared off 61 times before, and Ravenna holds a slim 31-30 advantage in the series.

Reed City at Kent City

This CSAA crossover game is a matchup we've only seen one other time before. Last year Reed City blanked Kent City 52-0. This year might be different. The Eagles are 5-1 and they've already locked up a conference championship in the CSAA Silver. Meanwhile, Reed City is 3-3. This is the first season since 2019 that the Coyotes have lost more than two games. But to be fair, their losses came against very good teams (5-1 Kingsley, 6-0 Tri County, and 5-1 Big Rapids). Reed City is very much in the playoff conversation in Division 6, and a road victory against Kent City would give them a lot of momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

Previous 2023 Fan Vote Games:

Week 1: Saugatuck 25, Buchanan 14

Week 2: Godfrey-Lee 58, Calvin Christian 34

Week 3: Hamilton 44, Fruitport 20

Week 4: Tri County 36, Newaygo 8

Week 5: East Kentwood 42, Grand Haven 14

Week 6: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 48, Kenowa Hills 3

