Vote for the 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES 'Fan Vote Game' for week 6

This year during 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, we're giving our fans the opportunity to pick one of the games we cover. These are the nominees for week six.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each week during 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, our sports team will pick 12 of the best matchups in West Michigan, and we give our viewers a list of choices for what the 13th and final game on the slate should be.

Whichever game gets the most votes is the winner and will finish off our coverage each week.

For week five, you'll have your choice between four games being played in the Grand Rapids metro area on Friday.

You'll have until noon on Thursday to vote. But before you cast your ballot, here's what's at stake in each of those four games.

Northview at Grand Rapids Christian

Northview (3-2) and Grand Rapids Christian (1-4) would both need some pretty incredible scenarios to play out to win the OK White title. But they're still both in playoff contention in their respective divisions, and a win Friday would help their chances. Northview started off the season hot, but now they've lost two consecutive games at the hands of Lowell and East Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Christian has played a really tough schedule and their lone win came in week two at Fruitport. These two have faced off eight times before and Grand Rapids Christian holds a 6-2 advantage in the series.

Kenowa Hills at G.R. Catholic Central

Ever since they were steamrolled in week one at the hands of Loyola Academy of Illinois, Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4-1) has been the team doing the steamrolling. They've won four straight games by a combined score of 175-34. Meanwhile Kenowa Hills (2-3) has had an up-and-down year. Last week they came within seven points of 4-1 Forest Hills Eastern. The Knights are still in playoff contention and an upset win over the Cougars would go a long way to ensuring a postseason. These teams have played four times before, with Catholic Central holding a 3-1 edge.

Cedar Springs at South Christian

The defending state champion South Christian Sailors (4-1) still only have one blemish on their record - a week two nail-biting loss to an East Grand Rapids team that remains undefeated. Otherwise, the Sailors have been putting on an offensive clinic, averaging 43 points per game this season. Cedar Springs (2-3) has had two thrilling wins against Thornapple Kellogg and Wayland. The Red Hawks are still very much in contention for the playoffs and an upset against South Christian would certainly help their chances. These teams have faced off 22 times before and South Christian has won 21 of those games.

Kelloggsville at Godwin Heights

Not much of anything has gone right so far this year for Kelloggsville and Godwin Heights. Both teams are 0-5 coming into this week. But on a positive note, one of these teams will get their first win on Friday, and that one win will be really special because it will come at the hands of an archrival. Kelloggsville and Godwin Heights are neighboring districts with a long history. They've played 60 times coming into this matchup. The Wolverines hold a 34-24-2 advantage in this storied series. Never underestimate how meaningful bragging rights can be!

Previous 2023 Fan Vote Games:

Week 1: Saugatuck 25, Buchanan 14

Week 2: Godfrey-Lee 58, Calvin Christian 34

Week 3: Hamilton 44, Fruitport 20

Week 4: Tri County 36, Newaygo 8

Week 5: East Kentwood 42, Grand Haven 14

