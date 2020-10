13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week Four

See the match-ups from week four of the high school football season.

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, Oct. 9.

GAME OF THE WEEK: LOWELL vs. BYRON CENTER

HOPKINS vs. BELDING

CEDAR SPRINGS vs. SOUTH CHRISTIAN

EGR vs. FHC

JENISON vs. EAST KENTWOOD

ALLENDALE vs. SPRING LAKE

OAKRIDGE vs. NORTH MUSKEGON

NORTHPOINTE CHRISTIAN vs. COMSTOCK PARK

MVP WEEK 3: MASON WESTBROOK

And congratulations to the week 3 MVP, Mason Westbrook from Kent City!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.