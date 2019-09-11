Cameron Martinez, QB Muskegon

Leroy Quinn, RB Oakridge

Isaac TeSlaa, QB Unity Christian

Jakel Davis, QB Sparta

Joey Silveri, QB GR Catholic Central

Austin VanderMarkt, QB Byron Center

Those are the candidates. Voting is underway until Thursday at 9 a.m. We will name the winner on Friday, Nov. 15 on 13 On Your Sidelines.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.