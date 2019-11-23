On Saturday, five West Michigan high school football teams will be competing in the state semifinals at games happening around the state.

The winners of Saturday's game will head to Ford Field next weekend for a chance to become state champions.

Here is the schedule for West Michigan teams:

DIVISION II

Muskegon Mona Shores vs. Walled Lake Western

The Sailors are trying to make it to Ford Field again this year. In 2018, they played in the state finals but lost 29-16 to Warren De La Salle.

Where: Okemos High School, Okemos, MI

When: 1 p.m.

DIVISION III

Muskegon vs. DeWitt

The Big Reds played in the state finals last year, but they lost to Detroit Martin Luther King 41-25. They're trying to advance to Ford Field for the fourth straight season.

Where: East Kentwood High School

When: 1 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Unity Christian and Grand Rapids Catholic Central have seen each other six times previously in the high school football playoffs. In 2018, GRCC lost in the state semifinals to Edwardsburg 44-56; the game went into overtime. Also last year, Unity Christian won their first ever football state championship, beating Portland 42-7.

Where: Jenison High School

When: 1 p.m.

DIVISION VI

Montague vs. Maple City Glen Lake

Montague played in the state finals in 2018. The Wildcats lost 42-28 to Jackson Lumen Christi.

Where: Brookwood Athletic Complex, Claire, MI.

When: 1 p.m.

The state finals are on Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 at Ford Field in Detroit.

