High school football season is off to a strong start.
If you missed any of the highlights from Friday night, check them out here:
- Game of the Week: Sparta vs. GRCC
- Rockford vs. Mona Shores
- Hamilton vs. Zeeland East
- Reeths-Puffer vs. Jenison
- GR Christian vs. West Catholic
- Ottawa Hills vs. Northview
- FHC vs. FHN
- Comstock Park vs. Allendale
- Holland Christian vs. Byron Center
- Hudsonville vs. Caledonia
- EGR vs. FHE
- South Christian vs. Woyming
- Spring Lake vs. Coopersville
- Northpointe Christian vs. Calvin Christian
And check out this week's MVP winner here:
13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 3: Austin VanderMarkt
All of our previews on the Game of the Week can be seen here:
