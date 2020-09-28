Vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 2

Who should be this week's MVP?

High school football is in full swing and so is the Serra Honda 13 On Your Sidelines MVP of the week.

Here’s who stepped up in week two.

Brady Rose, Mona Shores

Marcel Love, Grandville

Tommy Kartes, Muskegon Catholic Central

It’s time to cast your vote. The polls close Thursday morning. The winner will be announced Friday night during the 13 On Your Sidelines show.

Congratulations to Carson Vanderhoff from Caledonia who won the Week 1 trophy. See his interview here:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.