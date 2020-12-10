Vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 4

Cast your vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines Week 4 MVP.

As we gear up for the home stretch of the regular season, these players are hitting their stride. So without further ado, we present this week’s candidates for the Serra Honda 13 On Your Sidelines MVP.

Trevor Smith (Hopkins) Quarterback: Hopkins had a big game last week against Belding, and the Vikings senior just refused to let his team lose. Smith rose to occasion throwing for 211 yards and two touchdowns while running in two more.

Ty Rynbrandt (South Christian) Quarterback: Prior to Friday, in all 19 of the previous meetings Cedar Springs had never beaten South Christian. Rynbrandt made sure it stayed that way. The senior threw for three touchdowns and had 266 years as South Christian improved to 4 and 0.

Steve Ready (Spring Lake) Running Back: Last but not least, the man who’s always ready. Against Allendale, the Lakers senior ran for an incredible 338 yards on 47 carries, helping Spring Lake even up its record this year at 2 and 2.

As always, the winner will be decided by you. Cast your vote by 9 a.m. on Thursday and tune into 13 On Your Sidelines Friday night to see the winner.

Congratulations to Congratulations to Mason Westbrook of Kent City who won the Week 3 trophy. See his interview here:

