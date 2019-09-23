Defenses tried but there was no slowing down these three players Friday night. Here are the nominees for the week four edition of the 13 On Your Sidelines Watson Rockford MVP of the week.

Jaiden Friesen, running back: Mona Shores maybe the No. 1 ranked team in Division II. However, not even the mighty Sailors knew how to deal with the Rockford senior. Friesen took over last week rushing for 211 yards and scoring all five of his team's touchdowns as the Rams rolled to a victory.

Joey Silveri, quarterback: The Catholic Central senior quarterback was not messing around Friday. Silveri scored 3 touchdowns and passed for 328 yards as the Cougars blew out Sparta.

John Shelton, running back: The East Grand Rapids senior running back was a beast on the ground. He rushed for two touchdowns and 213 yards as the Pioneers crushed Forest Hills Eastern.

By now you know the drill. To decide this week's winner, cast your vote before polls close Thursday morning.

