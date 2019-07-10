Week six of the high school football season may have come and gone, but people are still talking about these three players from this past Friday

Here are the candidates for this week’s 13 On Your Sidelines Watson Rockford MVP.

John Hayhurst, quarterback: At North Muskegon there were plenty of ways to stay entertained. You could either take a swim or you could watch Hayhurst do this thing. The star senior went 12 of 17 for 204 yards passing. He scored one touchdown in the air and another on the ground as the Norseman took down Whitehall.

►13 On Your Sidelines: Whitehall vs. North Muskegon

Ike Irish, running back: How could you not like Ike? Against Grandville, the standout Hudsonville sophomore rushed for 1 hundred 50 yards on 20 carries. He also scored three touchdowns in a big Eagles win.

►13 On Your Sidelines: Hudsonville vs. Grandville

Joey Silveri, quarterback: From one sophomore to another. In Friday’s win over Allendale, the Grand Rapids Catholic Central star had 149 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also finished the game as his team’s leading rusher with 89 yards.

►13 On Your Sidelines: Allendale vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

So who will this week's winner be? That's up to you. Cast your vote before polls close Thursday morning.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.