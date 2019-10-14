It's the rule we follow on 13 On Your Sidelines: our candidates for MVP always come in three.

Here are the nominees for the Week 7 Watson Rockford Most Valuable Player Award.

Leroy Quinn, running back: There wasn't much that Quinn didn't do in Oakridge's 34-7 win over North Muskegon. The senior didn't just run for 178 yards and three touchdowns, he also pulled down one incredible interception.

►13 On Your Sidelines: Oakridge vs. North Muskegon

Darius Williams, running back: Williams didn't run a whole for Orchard View last week but when he did, the sophomore made it count. On only five carries, Williams managed 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinals cruised to an easy win over Muskegon Heights.

►13 On Your Sidelines: Orchard View vs. Muskegon Heights

Evan Moskwa, quarterback: In Reeths Puffer's dominating win over Fruitport, the senior quarterback not only passed for 122 yards. He also rushed for 61 yards, scoring one touchdown.

►13 On Your Sidelines: Fruitport vs. Reeths-Puffer

They all want it but only one can claim the award. As always you get to decide the winner. Cast your vote before polls close Thursday morning.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.